Neil Halstead (Reading, 1970) considers himself a lucky guy. The leader of the iconic Slowdive, considered on more than one occasion the best songwriter British, is sitting on the sofa at his home in Cornwall, the county of cliffs and boglands, a surfer’s paradise. It’s a summer day and he picks up a video call to talk about Everything Is Alive (Dead Oceans / Popstock!), Slowdive’s first album in six years. A trip to the legendary past shoegaze of the band from a present located in a pop and somewhat digressive reverie. “I like to think it’s a hopeful album. Every record finds its way. It shapes itself, and it has taken a curious direction. There is sadness, but there is also light,” says Halstead.

But let’s rewind for a second. Slowdive was formed in 1989. “We were just kids,” he adds. It’s true. He himself was only 19 years old. And the same thing happened with Rachel Goswell (guitar and vocals), Nick Chaplin (bass), Christian Savill (guitar) and Adrian Sell (the first drummer; today’s drummer is Simon Scott). In the era of grunge and Nirvana, they signed three powerful post-rock albums, a not-yet-electronic ancestor of dream pop. And then they disappeared. Part of the band formed another group, with a purely acoustic sound, less dark, comfortable and inscribed in alt country: Mojave 3. Time passed, their albums continued to be published – up to five albums, between 1995, the year of the end of Slowdive, and 2006—and then Halstead went solo in 2001—his last album, Palindrome Hunches, is from 2012—. And then it happened. In 2017, Slowdive returned, unexpectedly and fortunately.

Our way of working is the same as when we were kids. We have not changed anything. Partly because neither then nor now did we have anyone above us.” Neil Halstead

“When we came back it was great on a personal level. We had missed each other. It meant we were going to spend time together again, and it was both weird and the most normal thing in the world. Because, although time has passed and we are different, music is no longer the center of his life,” Halstead responds. “Our way of working is the same as when we were kids. We haven’t changed anything. Partly because neither then nor now did we have anyone above us. Being an indie band everything depended on us, like now. The only thing different is that we are older.” And has that made anything change? “Well, we enjoy the live ones more. When we were young, it was traumatic. We weren’t so comfortable with what we were doing. Now we have been doing this for so long that it is the easiest thing in the world for us, and we have a great time,” he admits.

Everything Is Alive can be considered the second album of a new era of Slowdive, and an expansion of the territory towards a dream slightly nostalgic, towards a solid electronic and multi-instrumental minimalism. Let’s think about ‘Shanty’, the first cut on the album, which sounds like a bridge between the past and the future. Or on the instrumental ‘Prayer Remembered’. “Actually, the material with which this album was created comes from my flirtation with electronics. I became obsessed with soundtracks for a while and started producing instrumental songs,” says Halstead. “I have a studio near my house that I go to almost every day. I take going there as a kind of job. I spend a handful of hours composing. There everything begins to take shape,” he clarifies. ‘Prayer Remembered’ emerged there, two days after her fifth child was born.

I had at least 40 ideas, 40 song embryos when the band decided it might be cool to record an album again. “I sent it all to everyone, and we shaped it together. It’s funny how a record makes its way. You notice when a song is part of it or not. It is the most fascinating thing about music. It tells you its own story,” he says. The long shadow of John Cale looms over the album from that crossroads that constitutes ‘Andalucia Plays’. “I love John Cale. And Paris 1919, the specific album on which his song ‘Andalucia’ is, fascinates me. That song is a memory of a memory. I wrote it years ago as something acoustic for a folk album, but it has transformed into pure Slowdive. “It’s incredible what we are capable of when we are together,” says the singer-songwriter.

He is surprised that his fan base is growing by leaps and bounds, and that it is basically drawn from young people who were not even born when the band was created. Do you think that the condition of refuge or world of each Slowdive song, and its welcoming sadness—being able to feel both alone and in company in each of its songs—has connected with the atomized adolescence of this 21st century? “Well it could be a reason, but the truth is that I don’t know. It was quite a surprise to discover when we returned that there was a new generation listening to us,” she responds. “It saddens me to see how difficult it is for kids today if they want to dedicate themselves to this. There is more music than ever, and better than ever, but the conditions in which it is produced have nothing to do with those before,” she adds.

That’s why he considers himself a lucky guy. “When we started this we lived in the moment and music was everything to us. And it could be. Today kids must have a job to earn a living while they play. Our relationship with music is different because it is not the only thing we have. Today we have families,” he says. He remembers how obsessed he was “at eight or nine years old” with The Beatles, and The Monkees, and, in general, “with the music of the sixties,” and what it was like later, when he found The Smiths, The Jesus and Mary Chain, My Bloody Valentine, Sonic Youth or Cocteau Twins, who decided they were going to dedicate themselves to this. “The references in what you do are never direct, but they are there. They are found underground, functioning as a kind of music buried within the music itself,” he says. Themselves, and their peculiar shoegaze, are what has allowed other bands—from Beach House to The XX—to sound like what they sound like. He laughs when he hears that Slowdive is an iconic band. He continues sitting on his couch overlooking the garden for a second before hanging up the video call.

