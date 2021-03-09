There is a frustrating lack of available vaccines in most Granada health districts; they’re just not arriving as they should.

Shipments of Pfizer and Modern, are the most effective but also the ones that are being held up in the drive to vaccinate over 80s who are residents of care homes.

This week the province is due to receive around 9,000 doses of Pfizer, which will all go to those that have already received their first jab and are awaiting the next and final one.

The problem is that with the vaccines received to date they have only been able to inoculate 35% of this group, which comprises of some 56,500 people.

The plan was to have them all vaccinated between the last week of last month and the first week of March, but that has obviously fallen far short of the mark. Unfortunately, the rest of March is not going to differ much from what has already passed.

The Andalusia Health Board has given up trying to get the first shot to more people and is now just concentrating on giving the second one to those who have already received one. This means that the campaign to cover the over 80s group will not be complete before mid April, according to the Minister of Public Health, Jesús Aguirre.

The Junta hopes that the roll out will improve next month with a greater flow of doses arriving.

