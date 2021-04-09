Germany is a country known worldwide for its efficiency and rigor, but the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the problematic vaccination campaign are revealing a less positive side of the country.

The vaccination campaign in Germany has been described by the Government as the “light at the end of the tunnel” and “the key to getting out of the pandemic.”

But the tunnel is still long and the light is still dim if you judge the speed and effectiveness with which that program has been carried out.

While other developed countries such as the United States or the United Kingdom make positive announcements about their campaigns and about the long-awaited return to normalcy, in Germany only close to the 6 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated in the more than 100 days that the program has been running.

The lag is also evident in the fact that there is more than 3 million of doses that are in the hands of the health authorities, but that have not yet been delivered to the population.

The problems are due to a mixture of bureaucratic obstacles, delays in distribution, confusing messages and political disputes that have prevented the country from giving the necessary boost to vaccination.

And it is also because the country is immersed in a very difficult third wave of infections, with cases on the rise and a debate increasingly focused on the possibility of imposing new and stricter restrictions to contain the virus.





All of this affects the political and social climate, as well as the image of Germany internationally, and tests the widespread idea that the country is efficient and rigorous.

General discontent

The Germans are clearly unhappy with the performance of the authorities in recent months.

A this month’s survey revealed that 79 percent are dissatisfied with the handling of the crisis, while 83 percent view the vaccination campaign critically.

To this is added that the majority also do not believe that the Government will be able to fulfill its promise to offer the coronavirus vaccine to all adults in the country until the end of the summer, something that Chancellor Angela Merkel has reiterated.

These are surprising figures because just a year ago, during the first wave, the Government had very positive approval levels and at the international level Germany was described as a possible role model.

Even in those first months, media such as the tabloid Bild wondered if Merkel would reconsider her decision to leave the chancellery after the next elections in order to remain in command of Germany.

Today Merkel’s image is different, much less favorable. Its power has been diminished after constant disputes with the leaders of the 16 regions of the country, who are responsible for the practical application of measures against the virus, but who in many cases have privileged local decisions over national ones.

This has led to a confusing potpourri of messages and restrictions, as well as frequent accusations among different leaders.

Merkel even had to come out to offer a public apology – a very unusual fact – for having announced a closure during Easter that was received with much criticism and with even more uncertainty by the population.

And while some applauded Merkel’s courage to apologize, others interpreted her forgiveness as evidence that she is losing influence in Germany in the final stretch of her 15-year rule.

In any case, the truth is that the discussion is growing about how Germany will be able to get out of this crisis and, above all, in what condition the country will receive who succeeds Merkel in the chancellery.

Federal elections in September

Of course, it is still not clear who will lead the government after the federal elections in September. In Germany’s slow political race, it is not even clear who all the candidates will be.

But the poor handling of the third wave of the pandemic is being clearly reflected in the polls and is making electoral forecasts even more difficult.

Before the current troubles it seemed clear that Merkel’s conservative bloc would remain in power without her, perhaps forming a coalition with the rising Green Party.

But the Conservatives have lost so much ground in recent weeks that it has already begun to discuss whether the crisis could even cost them the Chancellery.

Hence, the pressure on Merkel and her administration is seriously increasing to set the course straight and to show, despite criticism, that Germany can be efficient and rigorous in vaccinating.

The motto is: vaccinate, vaccinate and vaccinate!

To speed up the campaign, the authorities are pinning their hopes on the support of family doctors, who as of this week can begin to apply vaccines around the country. Until now, these were basically being distributed in large regional centers.

“We want the proverbial and, by the way, proven German rigor to be complemented by greater flexibility,” the chancellor said last month.

“The motto is: vaccinate, vaccinate and vaccinate!” He added.

Partly thanks to this support from family doctors, health authorities announced good news this week: more than 700,000 people vaccinated in one day, a new daily record.

‼ ️Another massive boost in vaccinations here in Germany Officials reporting that over 700,000 vaccine doses were administered yesterday in Germany. Over 650,000 had been vaccinated the day before pic.twitter.com/qSacPkCnTQ – Thomas Sparrow (@Thomas_Sparrow) April 9, 2021



This figure is a nascent boost for the campaign, which has led to about 15 percent of Germans receiving at least one of the doses.

Less obvious is how the authorities will be able to stop the third wave. There is undoubted confusion in the population by this medley of rules, to the point that the 63 percent of Germans claims not to be clear which measures apply where.

The chancellor has been in favor of imposing stricter uniform restrictions to reduce infections, but it is uncertain whether she can agree on them with regional leaders during their next meeting, initially scheduled for next week.

These meetings have proven to be increasingly tense, lengthy and less efficient in the search for consensus. After the last one, which lasted 12 hours, Merkel assured that the situation could not continue like this and even spoke of “a turning point.”

This is undoubtedly a difficult time for Germany and its chancellor, with a few months to go before the federal elections, in a dissatisfied society, with a vaccination program that is just taking off and in the middle of a very complex third wave.