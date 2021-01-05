“ Qwho goes slowly goes surely, and who goes surely goes far. “ This is the adage that the Minister of Health could have used last week, when he confidently announced the government’s vaccine strategy plan. But it was without counting on the wishes of Emmanuel Macron on December 31, which, rather than reassuring the French, added to the anxiety-provoking cacophony underway on vaccination. “I will not let (…), for bad reasons, an unjustified slowness take hold”, thundered last Thursday the President of the Republic, addressing the whole of France from his office at the Elysee.

Was the Head of State naively hoping to calm the scolding of the media and political opponents? On the contrary, it would seem that he accompanied the controversy and highlighted the lack of consistency in decisions. After the masks, the tests, it is time for the vaccine and a new coarse quack. The first decision was made to prioritize seniors over 75 and people at risk, in nursing homes, then professionals working there.

Caregivers kick in the stretchers

The caregivers had to obtain the consent of the patients, wait five days for reflection before administering a first dose of the product. The second to be injected three weeks later. After gradual expansion of the panel, it was not until the spring that the vaccination open to all French people would have started. But, in our global village uniformly affected by the pandemic, it is difficult to remain indifferent to the situation of our neighbors.

So, when Great Britain posts more than a million vaccinations, Germany 189,000 and France… 400, doubt creeps in. And is amplified, when the Minister of Research implies that the government is awaiting the authorization to market other vaccines under study: “Several vaccines are still under development. France is not late, it has chosen to use and prepare vaccines whose dissemination and sharing could be wider than current vaccines ”, Frederique Vidal launched, Saturday January 2, on France Culture.

Would the slowness of this Pfizer-BioNtech serum vaccination be intentional to promote the upcoming Sanofi-GSK product? “French research to find an effective vaccine should not be confused with the current vaccination campaign”, was she trying on Sunday to catch up in the Sunday Newspaper. Too late. While only 40% of French people say they have confidence in a vaccine against Covid-19, the government has continued to muddle the waters and increase doubts.

On the one hand, scientists from all quarters are trying to speed up the process, criticizing the government’s false caution which results in this “Ignition delay”. Rushing in the stretchers, caregivers organized, from Saturday, a series of live injections in front of journalists, anticipating the opening of this possibility to all health professionals over 50, finally scheduled for Monday. Communication crisis, lack of transparency, continual gear changes… Effectiveness is still not there.