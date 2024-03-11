Racing Bulls still scoreless

After the first two races of the championship in the Middle East, between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the Racing Bulls is preparing for the third round of the season in Australia without any point in the Manufacturers' standings. A week after the friction in the final and post-race between Tsunoda and Ricciardoboth drivers from the Faenza company did not reach the top-10 even on the Jeddah street circuit, placing respectively in 14th and 16th place.

Tsunoda's 'mea culpa'

Still a disappointing weekend for the drivers of Red Bull's younger sister, both involved in errors, starting with Yuki Tsunodawho explained his test thus: “It was a difficult race – has explained – I made some mistakes and I let a few cars pass behind me while trying to pass the car in front, and that's my fault. We had problems with pace and grip, so it was difficult to ride. The positive aspect is that we had a good qualifying and that we will analyze our race pace to understand why we struggled so much. There are things I can improve today, so we will look at them and apply the lessons for the future.”

Another weekend to forget

Not even the performance of is free from errors Daniel Ricciardo, especially in the ending. After a race always far from the points zone, the Australian was the protagonist of a spin at the exit of turn 1, a fact which added another negative note to a weekend devoid of satisfaction for him and for the former AlphaTauri.

The wait is all for Melbourne, where from 22 to 24 March the former Red Bull and McLaren driver will take to the track in front of his home crowd: “It was a difficult race and overall a difficult weekend, very frustrating – He admitted – during the Safety Car, when almost everyone made pit stops, we had a slow pit stop and with a few laps to go I made a mistake and hit the curb too hard at turn 1, causing a spin. However, I remain optimistic, because I know that we have positive signs and we just need to perfect our package. Now we have a week off and there will be a big push from everyone to fine-tune the package and make sure we have a good package for the next race. I know the team cares as much as I do. I can't wait to get back to racing in Melbourne, so let's get ready to do it.”