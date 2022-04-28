An iceberg and lack of foresight contributed to the sinking of the Titanic, which has just turned 110 years old. Also the officer who mistakenly took the keys to the binoculars cabinet preventing the lookouts from detecting what was coming in time, the kind of mistake that puts you on the b-side of the story. An undesirable corner in which we would find the protagonists of slow horsesthe series based on the Mick Herron saga that has just been released by Apple TV +.

The slow horses of the title are a group of disastrous spies, exiled in the House of the Bog, the purgatory to which disgraced British agents are relegated. They are led by Jackson Lamb, an aerophagic bastard, as slovenly as he is brilliant, played by Gary Oldman in what seems to be Borja’s eczehomo version of his George Smiley in The mole.

Let no one look here for cut suits on Savile Row, martini agitated, or stylized fight scenes. the spies of slow horses are closer to the bizarre office of killing eve and of the depressive interiors of the cried Rubiconthan the glamor inherent in espionage fiction.

What we do find is humor, very black, and talent. Accompanying Oldman, —whom we haven’t seen on television since his spitting duel with Joey Tribbiani— Kristin Scott Thomas, the wonderful Saskia Reeves and, glancingly, Jonathan Pryce, who returns to British intelligence three decades after the hilarious Jumpin’ Jack Flash and to the sound of the same music: Mick Jagger is in charge of the main theme of the series. In the eighties, Pryce was fleeing from the KGB, now the enemy is a group of extreme right-wing mules that, like the iceberg, advance inexorably. Let no one lose sight of the binoculars.

