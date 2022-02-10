Mexico City. For 37 years, after the 1985 tremor, there has been a probability that the Guerrero Gap will rupture and cause one of the largest seismic events in Mexico; that is, a movement of magnitude greater than 8, which would cause, in turn, a tidal wave in the area and affectations in areas of the center of the country.

This has not happened due to different geological factors, mainly due to the so-called slow earthquakes, according to the results of the project between Mexico and Japan entitled Hazard assessment associated with large earthquakes and tsunamis on the Mexican Pacific coast for disaster mitigation, that indicate that the segment of the gap between Papanoa and Acapulco is an area with less coupling, which triggers slow earthquakes, he explained in an interview with the day Yoshihiro Ito, responsible for the work by the Asian country.

“The energy that would normally be gathered by subduction is being released by these slow tremors,” said Ito, of Kyoto University’s Disaster Prevention Research Institute.

After six years of research, together with Víctor Manuel Cruz Atienza, from the Institute of Geophysics of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, Ito pointed out that the probability of an earthquake of magnitude 8 occurring in that area “would surely be less” due to these movements, although it is not possible to determine one hundred percent what could happen in this Warrior Gap due to lack of knowledge.

He gave as an example the phenomena of slow earthquakes produced in the Tohoku area, in eastern Japan, which moved after the tsunamigenic earthquake of 2011, which caused the death of almost 20,000 people and multiple damages that are still visible. Therefore, he stressed, “it is important to continue with research in this area of ​​the Pacific.”

In the gap, where the Cocos and North American plates converge, more than 104 years have passed without an earthquake of magnitude equal to or greater than 7.6. Those previously detected near that area are those of San Marcos, in 1957; Petatlán, in 1943, 1979 and 1985, which have caused damage and increased tremors in the epicentral region and Mexico City.

“Stress could be released at any time”

In the country, most of the earthquakes date back to the first half of the 20th century, detected because they are in fault rupture areas, “but seeing that the recurrence of earthquakes is every 100 years, these areas have already accumulated too much stress that they could release at any moment,” Ito said.

“This means that apart from what we have marked here, there may be other areas empty of seismicity that are not indicated or shown in the risk maps, and if we have this subduction line located along the Mexican Pacific coast, and Regardless of whether or not it is close to a seismic gap, the entire population of this area must be very attentive to the possible occurrence of earthquakes.”

In the past 250 years, more than 55 tidal waves have been recorded in the Pacific, the most devastating being the one in 1787 that occurred off the coast of Oaxaca.

As part of the binational project, in which more than one hundred people, including researchers and students, have been installed, seismometers, hydrostatic pressure sensors and acoustic GPS components of the seismogeodetic network, data analysis and the generation of risk maps with uncertainty have been installed. due to large earthquakes in the regional-scale Guerrero gap and in Mexico City, including earthquake engineering metrics such as pseudospectral accelerations (SA, response spectra) and maximum ground accelerations (PGA), as well as phase duration strong shake.

Ito indicated that the pilot program was deployed in the city of Zihuatanejo with the design of disaster risk reduction plans based on drills, evacuation routes and medical care in the face of the high probability of a tsunamigenic earthquake.

As part of the project analysis, the seismologist urged to investigate the Chiapas Gap because the magnitude 8.2 earthquake of September 7, 2017, with epicenter in Tehuantepec, “occurred intraplate”, so that the tension between two plates did not release, and could cause damage.

The project, financed by the Japanese Satreps program and Mexican authorities, is in its last phase, which will conclude in Japan in March and in Mexico in May, with meetings and closing conclusions, but will seek more resources to continue with studies aimed at understanding seismic activity in the Pacific and other parts of the world, such as Central or South America.