Only a few months before the general election, the Union is still in trouble. In a new poll, she cemented her losses. Armin Laschet is under pressure.

Update from April 28, 10:45 a.m .: Even a week after the Baerbock nomination, the Greens are, according to a recent Forsa poll, in the polls high. At 28 percent, they are currently the strongest force. That was the result of the “RTL / ntv trend barometer” published on Wednesday. The Union increased one percentage point to 22 percent compared to the previous week. The SPD stagnated at 13 percent. The values ​​also remained the same for the FDP at twelve, the AfD at eleven and the Left at seven percent.

According to the Forsa survey, the preference for chancellor did not change either. If the Germans could vote for their chancellor directly, 32 percent would choose Annalena Baerbock and 15 percent for the Union candidate Armin Laschet, as in the previous week. The SPD candidate Olaf Scholz therefore loses two percentage points; 13 percent of the citizens would currently vote for him.

First report from April 27th, 1.40 p.m .:

Berlin – After several corruption scandals and the dispute over the candidate for chancellor between Armin Laschet and Markus Söder, the polls of the Union are still in free fall. In a current survey by the market and social research institute INSA for the picture the Union only comes to 24 percent. The two sister parties, the CDU and CSU, have thus achieved an all-time low in this survey.

New survey: Union and Greens equal – is Laschet in distress?

While the downward spiral of the Union does not seem to be, the Greens have been flying high since the free choice of their chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock. According to INSA, if there were general elections next Sunday, 23 percent of those surveyed would vote for the Greens. The party has almost the same value as the Union. The polls of the Union parties had fallen sharply in recent weeks, the values ​​for the Greens rose significantly. In some surveys, the party came up with higher values ​​than the CDU and CSU.

CDU / CSU 24%

Green 23%

SPD 16%

FDP 12%

The left 8%

AfD 12%

Source: INSA / image (April 27, 2021)

The SPD with its candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz only manages 16 percent and thus remains at the low rate of the last few months. 12 percent of the respondents would vote for the FDP and AfD. In the survey with its two new leaders Janine Wissler and Susanne Hennig-Wellsow, the left slipped from 9.2 percent to 8 percent compared to the 2017 federal election.

According to a recent survey, the Greens have a realistic chance of becoming chancellor

According to the survey, there could be a real head-to-head race between the CDU / CSU and the Greens. Laschet is increasingly in distress and is now on the offensive. In an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung the Union’s candidate for chancellor criticized the Greens for having “little to offer in terms of content”. Looking at Baerbock, Laschet said “She talks, I act”.

Laschet also stated that he could rather imagine working with the FDP for a future coalition. “The FDP is a good partner with whom you can advance the country”. Laschet justified his statement by saying that the excessive bureaucracy in Germany must be dismantled “we need more freedom and less bureaucracy – the Greens cannot do that”.

Laschet before a heavy walk: After a survey flop a guest at the Söder Fanclub Südwest-CDU

On Tuesday evening, Laschet faced a difficult course: One week after the end of the power struggle in the Union, he met with the Southwest CDU, which had largely been on the side of CSU chairman Markus Söder. All officials and mandate holders from the state, federal government and the European Parliament are invited to the video switch on Tuesday evening (6 p.m.), the dpa learned. Five months before the federal election, Laschet also wants to swear the state associations to a common course, the majority of whom would have preferred Söder as a candidate for chancellor. The Baden-Wuerttemberg CDU is the second largest regional association and had already sided with Laschet’s competitor Friedrich Merz in the race for federal presidency.

In the power struggle between Laschet and Söder, numerous members of the Bundestag from the south-west in particular spoke out in favor of the CSU chief. The two MPs Gunther Krichbaum from Pforzheim and Christian von Stetten from Schwäbisch Hall had even collected signatures for Söder in the parliamentary group and campaigned for the Union parliamentary group to make the decision on the candidate for chancellor.

On the other hand, the CDU state chief and federal vice-president Thomas Strobl advertised the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Laschet at an early stage. Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble, who also comes from Baden-Württemberg, had campaigned heavily for the CDU leader. However, Strobl had to admit in the decisive CDU board meeting that there was a rift through the southwest CDU on the K question. (phf / dpa)