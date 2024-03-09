The formation drags on. And while time passes, the ministers of the outgoing Rutte IV cabinet are still there. They will remain in office until a new cabinet takes office, and that could take a very long time. They are outgoing, but in practice Rutte IV continues to govern, surprisingly enough.

In this Hague Affairs you will hear from Eppo König, Philip de Witt Wijnen and Petra de Koning how this works in practice. Is there still room for ministers to come up with new plans? How do ministers and parties deal with their dual hats? And where is Prime Minister Mark Rutte?

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].

Guests: Eppo König, Philip de Witt Wijnen and Petra de Koning Presentation: Guus Valk Editorial & production: Ignace Schoot Edit: Pieter Bakker Photo: Bart Maat