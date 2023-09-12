North Korea’s official news agency said Kim boarded his personal train from the capital, Pyongyang, on Sunday afternoon, accompanied by members of the country’s ruling party, government and military.

The Russian news agency RIA Novosti also reported that the train crossed into the Primorsky region in the Far East of Russia coming from North Korea, with video footage showing a train with dark green cars pulled by a Russian Railways locomotive.

This is what we know about Kim Jong Un’s train

The American CNN website said that the train is painted dark green with yellow lines running along the side.

It matches the shape of the train used by his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, and his father, Kim Jong Il, who were said to have hosted lavish dinners on board.

Kim’s train is heavy due to its bulletproof construction, slow moving, and features polished wood floors and a decorative white entrance.

This is not the first time Kim has relied on his armored train for his trips abroad.

The North Korean leader inherited the option of traveling by train from his father, Kim Jong Il, who reportedly hated flying.

Kim Jong Un previously traveled on a luxury private plane and studied in Switzerland in the 1990s.

The memoirs of former Russian official Konstantin Pulikovsky, derived from a report prepared by an official in the Russian Foreign Ministry, who accompanied Kim Jong Il during his trip on the train throughout Russia for a whole month, revealed some aspects of luxury and luxury on board this means of transportation.