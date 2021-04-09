A “Tagesschau” article on freedom of the press in Slovenia caused a violent exchange of blows with Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

Berlin / Ljubljana – His style of government is shaped by the use of the short message service Twitter. The politician regularly tweets accusing journalists of spreading fake news and lies. Sounds like the former US President Donald Trump, but we’re talking about the Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša. Observers of his politics call him Viktor Orban of Slovenia. Janša is ruling for the third time with his right-wing populist party SDS – his politics are shaped by a tough stance against refugees, a close relationship with Hungary’s head of state Orban * and his aversion to a pluralistic Slovenian press landscape.

There are currently tensions between Janez Janša and Bayerischer Rundfunk. The trigger is an ARD “Tagesthemen” contribution by the correspondent Nikolaus Neumaier, who is dedicated to freedom of the press in Slovenia. It is about the right-wing populist’s attacks on journalists. Janez Janša is referring to them on Twitter, calling them “liars” and speaking of “fake news”. Since Slovenia will take over the EU Council Presidency * from July 1, 2021, the European Parliament * is currently on alert. The government spokesman Uros Urbanija defends the action and reports on “the political influence of the left on very important media institutions.”

Freedom of the press in Slovenia: “Tagesschau” contribution creates tension between ARD and Janez Jansa

Natalija Gorscak, Director of Public Television, said: “Most journalists are scared because whenever they publish a critical story about the government, they are immediately on Twitter also attacked by members of the government. ”The parliamentary reporter Gregor Drnovšek states that Janša uses Twitter like Donald Trump *.

The two-minute contribution caused great resentment in Slovenian government circles. So tweeted Janša: “Mr. @NikNeumaier, unfortunately you have carried out a censorship in the style of #PRAVDA or # DerStürmer. In the literal sense. By excluding almost everyone from your report who did not agree with your one-sided agenda. ”To explain:“ Pravda ”was the central organ of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. A contribution by the English-speaking Slovenian right-wing news media conglomerate Nova24TV also attacked Neumeier sharply – and describes the public broadcaster RTV Slovenia as a relic of the old communist dictatorship. In a tweet, the author added that television director Natalija Gorscak was lying and that the “communist opposition” was just not used to not being in power. Retweeted by Janez Janša.

From that moment on, a real Twitter exchange develops between ARD and Janša. The ARD studio Vienna / Southeast Europe stood behind its correspondents and responded to the tweet as follows: “The Slovenian * EU Prime Minister @JJansaSDS addresses our #ARD colleague @ NikNeumaier and draws a ‘comparison’ between a @tagesthemen report via Slovenian media and ‘Pravda or Der Stürmer’. Stürmer was a hate propaganda tool of Nazi Germany. Our report contained Janšas Spox @UrosUrbanija. ”

Nazi comparison: Slovenia’s Prime Minister Janez Janša reacts violently to Twitter parallel

The fact that the ARD office mentioned the Nazi hate speech “Der Stürmer” in its tweet, but not the “Prawda” comparison, is obviously reason enough for Janez Janša to declare himself the winner of the word battle on Twitter: “I won the bet. #PRAVDA is no problem at all for them. Probably @ NikNeumaier is even proud to emulate it, ”he tweeted. And then retweeted the claim that the statements of his government spokesman Uros Urbanija had been taken out of context and that of a reporter with a different point of view had been removed from the post.

BR editor-in-chief Christian Nitsche called Janša's statements "maliciously defamatory", and the head of government's allegations were "completely unfounded". He also added: "The unacceptable comparison of history is at the same time an attempt to discredit independent journalism." Clear words from Bayerischer Rundfunk on the Twitter crime thriller.