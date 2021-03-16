The Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE) won this March 16 the Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race at the end of the seventh and last stage, a time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto, where the Belgian Wout van Aert (JUM) gave the surprise, beating the Swiss Stefan Kung, second, and Italian Filippo Ganna, third.

Rome (AFP)

Pogacar started with 1 minute and 15 seconds of advantage in the general before the dispute of the time trial, disputed on a flat route without the least unevenness, over 10.1 kilometers in the seaside resort of Marche, and the last winner of the Tour retained more than a minute of advantage at the end on the second classified, Van Aert.

Pogacar, fourth on the stage, twelve seconds behind the Belgian, once again showed that he is defending himself well in the ‘chronos’ and adds his second stage lap of the season, after winning the Tour of the United Arab Emirates in February .

The 22-year-old young Slovenian prodigy confirmed after the race that he will not participate in the Milan-San Remo, the first of the five cycling ‘monuments’ that will take place on Saturday, and that his next test will be the Tour of the Basque Country (from 5 to April 9th).

On a cool day, with a temperature of about 12 degrees in the middle of the palm trees of the Marche seaside resort and a headwind in the final section that calmed down, which favored the last runners to leave, Van Aert returned to cause a sensation, beating specialists like Kung and Ganna.

The 26-year-old Belgian, who had already won the sprint in the first stage, surpassed the European champion by six seconds and the current world champion and great favorite for the partial victory by 11 seconds.

Classification of the 7th and last stage:

1. Wout van Aert (BEL / Jumbo) 11:06.

(average: 55.1 km / h)

2. Stefan Kung (SUI) to 6.

3. Filippo Ganna (ITA) 11.

4. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) 13.

5. Benjamin Thomas (FRA) 16.

6. Alberto Bettiol (ITA) 19.

7. João Almeida (POR) 25.

8. Kasper Asgreen (DEN) 26.

9. Michael Hepburn (AUS) 27.

10. Tobias Ludvigsson (SWE) 29.

11. Geraint Thomas (GBR) 29.

12. Sébastian Langeveld (NED) 31.

13. Edoardo Affini (ITA) 32.

14. Jan Tratnik (SLO) 33.

15. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) 35.

16. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) 37.

17. Nélson Oliveira (POR) 37.

18. Tobias Foss (NOR) 37.

19. Maciej Bodnar (POL) 37.

20. Ivo Oliveira (POR) 38.

– Final general classification:

1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO / UAE Emirates) 26h 36:17.

2. Wout van Aert (BEL / JUM) at 1:03.

3. Mikel Landa (ESP / BAH) 3:57.

4. Egan Bernal (COL / INE) 4:13.

5. Matteo Fabbro (ITA / BOR) 4:37.

6. João Almeida (POR / DEC) 4:54.

7. Tim Wellens (BEL / LOT) 5:00.

8. Romain Bardet (FRA / DSM) 5:50.

9. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA / TRE) 6:30.

10. Simon Yates (GBR / BIK) 7:45.

11. Marc Soler (ESP / MOV) 7:59.

12. Nairo Quintana (COL / ARK) 9:39.

13. Hugo Houle (CAN / AST) 12:06.

14. Fabio Felline (ITA / AST) 12:22.

15. Tobias Foss (NOR / JUM) 12:39.

16. Rudy Molard (FRA / FDJ) 14:07.

17. Alessandro De Marchi (ITA / ISR) 14:20.

18. Víctor De la Parte (ESP / TDE) 14:27.

19. Pavel Sivakov (RUS / INE) 14:58.

20. Davide Formolo (ITA / UAE) 15:06.