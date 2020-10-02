Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansu was suspected of corruption. The charge against the official was brought forward by the country’s special prosecutor’s office, writes Večer…

The reason for suspicion in relation to the prime minister was the sale of a land plot in the Alps. Yansha bought it in 1992 and sold it in 2005, when he already held a high position in the government, for nine times more. The buyer of the site, in turn, resold it to Imos for an even higher price. Subsequently, the same company sold Janshe an apartment in the center of Ljubljana.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the site was revalued by at least 100 thousand euros during transactions. In addition to the prime minister, the firm Imos and the buyer of the very site, the company Eurogradnja, are suspected of fraud. Janez Janshe could face several years in prison for abuse of office.

Note that it is not the first time that Janez Yansha finds himself in the center of a corruption scandal. In 2014, he received two years in prison for bribery in the biggest deal in the history of the Slovenian army – buying armored vehicles from a Finnish company. Jansha was released in 2015 after the constitutional court overturned his sentence.