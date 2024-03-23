The preparation for Euro 2024 continues on its way and, in this case, we have a new friendly match between Slovenia and Portugal, next Tuesday, February 26, prior to this important tournament that will be played in the summer. For its part, Slovenia has just finished second in its qualifying group for Euro 2024, after showing a good level and with players in good shape, although in the last match they could not go beyond a draw against Malta, in a clash in the one who did not show their best face.
On the other hand, Portugal has picked up cruising speed since the arrival of Roberto Martínez to the Portuguese bench. All their matches are counted by victories, achieving a perfect qualification for the Euro Cup, scoring 41 goals and conceding only 4. Yesterday the team beat Sweden by a resounding 5-2, in a match that Cristiano Ronaldo did not play, which gives an example of the offensive power that the Portuguese team has.
City: Ljubljana (Slovenia)
Stadium: Stadion Stozice
Date: Tuesday February 26
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina, 13:45 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
To be confirmed
To be confirmed
To be confirmed
To be confirmed
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
malt
|
2-2
|
Friendly
|
USA
|
0-1V
|
Friendly
|
Kazakhstan
|
2-1V
|
Euro 2024 Qualification
|
Denmark
|
2-1D
|
Euro 2024 Qualification
|
North Ireland
|
0-1V
|
Euro 2024 Qualification
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Sweden
|
5-2V
|
Friendly
|
Iceland
|
2-0V
|
Euro 2024 Qualifier
|
Liechtenstein
|
0-2V
|
Euro 2024 Qualifier
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
0-5V
|
Euro 2024 Qualifier
|
Slovakia
|
3-2V
|
Euro 2024 Qualifier
Slovenia: The Slovenia National Team does not have any notable absence.
Portugal: The Portuguese National Team has doubts about Trincao and Guerreiro, who are being evaluated by doctors after arriving with physical problems from their team commitments.
Slovenia: Oblak, Balkovec, Bijol, Drkusic, Stojanovic, Mlakar, Kurtic, Cerin, Horvat, Sporar, Sesko.
Portugal: Rui Patricio, Semedo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Matheus Nunes, Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao.
Slovenia 1-3 Portugal
#Slovenia #Portugal #Schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups
