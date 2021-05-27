Slovenia The Slovenian Prime Minister avoided official misconduct, winning the vote 44-42

Janša was wanted to be prosecuted for dealing with a coronavirus pandemic and also for violations of freedom of the press, among other things.

Slovene prime minister Janez Janša avoided an official crime charge when the Slovenian parliament voted on the matter late Wednesday night.

Janša won the vote by 44-42 votes. Janša was charged with official crime by left-wing parties.

Coronavirus pandemic has severely punished Slovenia, a population of two million.

More than 252,000 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in the country and virus-related deaths have been confirmed Johns Hopkins University follow-up according to more than 4,300. 2,098 people have died per million inhabitants in the country. The corresponding figure in Finland is 170.

Had the charges been brought, Slovenia, which will take over the EU presidency more than a month later, would probably have had to hold early elections.