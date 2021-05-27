Thursday, May 27, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Slovenia The Slovenian Prime Minister avoided official misconduct, winning the vote 44-42

by admin
May 27, 2021
in World
0

Janša was wanted to be prosecuted for dealing with a coronavirus pandemic and also for violations of freedom of the press, among other things.

Slovene prime minister Janez Janša avoided an official crime charge when the Slovenian parliament voted on the matter late Wednesday night.

Janša won the vote by 44-42 votes. Janša was charged with official crime by left-wing parties.

Janša was wanted to be prosecuted for treating a coronavirus pandemic and in addition to, among other things violations of freedom of the press.

Coronavirus pandemic has severely punished Slovenia, a population of two million.

More than 252,000 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in the country and virus-related deaths have been confirmed Johns Hopkins University follow-up according to more than 4,300. 2,098 people have died per million inhabitants in the country. The corresponding figure in Finland is 170.

Had the charges been brought, Slovenia, which will take over the EU presidency more than a month later, would probably have had to hold early elections.

.
#Slovenia #Slovenian #Prime #Minister #avoided #official #misconduct #winning #vote

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Rosario Central could not break on October 12, but secured the ticket to the second round

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.