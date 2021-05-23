Slovenia Slovenia’s EU presidency in the beginning of a difficult situation, the prime minister threatened with official criminal charges

Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who is familiar with Patria’s bribe, has come to a complete break with the EU due to, among other things, the treatment of the media.

At the same time at a time when Slovenia is preparing to take over the rotating presidency of the EU in less than two months, the country’s conservative prime minister Janez Jansa, 62, is once again in trouble both at home and abroad.

Jansa is threatened with an indictment by four center-left parties, the opening of which is due to be put to a vote in parliament this week. The reason is, among other things, that Jansa’s negligence has led to a complete failure to treat the coronavirus epidemic.

Jansa’s governing coalition does not have a majority in parliament, so the decision in one direction or another is likely to depend on how a handful of independent MPs vote.

The opposition has also been so fragmented in previous votes that, for example, it did not pass the government’s motion of censure in February.

If the prosecution goes through, early parliamentary elections are likely to take place in the country.

Even if Jansa survives the vote, the prime minister’s problems are not over.

Jansan the reaction under pressure has been similar to that of many other right-wing populist leaders.

According to the Prime Minister, there is a media chase against him and the government.

Jansa has openly attacked journalists in public, for example by barking at journalists who have done critical stuff as liars. According to the government, the Slovenian media is in the possession of the left and deliberately wants to blackmail the right-wing populist SDS party that dominates the country.

Jansa has also cut funding for the country’s news agency STA and called it a “national stigma”. Balkan News according to the website of the head of the news agency Bojan Veselinovic came to Jansa’s rage on Twitter, where Jansa alluded to the death of Veselinovic’s entangled predecessor and was horrified by his “outrageously high salary”.

In March, a working group of MEPs tried to discuss the persecution of the country’s media with Jansa, but the meeting ended briefly because the working group refused to watch a video compiled by Jansa. The prime minister immediately accused the group of censorship in his favorite media on Twitter.

“We have no debt to the EU. You are just overpaid EU bureaucrats,” Jansa raged.

German MEP on the committee Katarina Barley according to him, such conduct demonstrates “complete disregard for the European Parliament and its work”.

“This really doesn’t look good because the presidency’s job has traditionally been to unite, not sow fragmentation,” Barley said.

Slovenia does not seem to be on the same lines as the EU anymore.

Among other things, the government has refused to send an exhibition of Slovenian art to the EU Parliament in honor of the presidency, as independent parties have selected works for the exhibition without consulting the country’s administration.

The Slovenian government has not specified in detail which works of art are involved, but according to the country’s media, Jansa and her partners would have Arjan Preglin inclusion of works in the exhibition.

According to the independent Necenzurirano news site, Jansa would also have sent a message to the European Commission in April proposing a reorganization of the borders in the Balkans in order to put “unresolved national issues of Serbs, Albanians and Croats” in order.

The announcement shocked the country’s president, among other things Borut Pahoria, who rejected the idea outright and stated that “such changes cannot be achieved by peaceful means.”

Jansa himself has denied having sent any proposals to the Commission.

Jansa re-elected Prime Minister in March last year. He has served as Prime Minister twice before, in 2012-2013 and 2004-2008.

Jansa is remembered in Finland for being sentenced in 2013 to imprisonment for accepting a bribe in a previous armored vehicle deal between Slovenia and the defense equipment company Patria.

The judgment was then set aside and remitted to a lower court. It found the matter obsolete, and Jansa was acquitted.