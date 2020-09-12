Together with her companion, the younger lady had mounted an insurance coverage rip-off undertaking. However their ploy did not work.

She had put her hand to chop. A 22-year-old Slovenian was sentenced on Friday 11 September to 2 years in jail for slicing her hand with a round noticed within the hope of receiving insurance coverage value practically 400,000 euros, the information company reported STA. Her 30-year-old companion was sentenced to a few years in jail earlier than the Ljubljana district court docket for urging her to behave.

Julija Adlesic, who ended up with a hand completely severed as much as the wrist, was accused of getting staged, with three accomplices, an accident to obtain compensation of 380,000 euros and three,000 euros per thirty days till the tip of his life, based on police. The group had, shortly earlier than, taken out insurance coverage with 5 totally different corporations.

After the package deal, Julija Adlesic had been taken by her accomplices to the hospital with out her severed hand, the group having the agency intention of receiving the best allowances for a everlasting incapacity, had specified the police. However the hand was recovered in time and sewn up in a hospital in Ljubljana. The typical wage in Slovenia is round 1,000 euros.