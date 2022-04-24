Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa’s party clearly loses in doorstep polls in Slovenia, Freedom Movement under strong leadership

The Green Left Freedom Movement is in a strong position in the Slovenian parliamentary elections that have just ended.

The Green Left The Freedom Movement (GS) is in a strong position in the Slovenian parliamentary elections that have just ended. According to door-to-door polls, it is getting nearly 36 percent of the votes cast.

The incumbent Prime Minister Janez Jansan The number of votes in the Democratic Party of Slovenia (SDS) is said to be 22.5%.

Tens of thousands people have taken part in regular demonstrations as the election approaches, showing dissatisfaction with the authoritarian grips of the sitting prime minister.

Veteran politician Jansa has been involved in scandals before. He served as Prime Minister of Slovenia from 2004 to 2008 and was re-elected in 2012. At that time, his term ended short when he had to resign in 2013 due to allegations of corruption. He was sentenced to two years in prison, although this was later annulled.

In 2020, he rose to power again after his predecessor resigned after a ruling party dispute.

Jansan the strongest challenger in the election is the Freedom Movement’s prime ministerial candidate Robert Golob. The party, founded in May 2021, originally went by the name of the Green Party, but Golob renamed it at the beginning of that year after taking office.

As the name of the Freedom Movement suggests, the opposition has campaigned, especially for democracy and civil liberties, which it sees as declining during Jansa’s last term as prime minister. The party’s support has been growing almost vertically since the turn of the year, as at the beginning of December the party still had only 1 percent support, according to polls.

As a former energy minister, Golob is not a completely newcomer to politics, but he has been on the sidelines of a solar energy company for years on a daily basis. During the election, the SDS has repeatedly tried to crack down on the Freedom Movement, highlighting Golob’s background as a wealthy businessman.