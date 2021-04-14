The Slovenian authorities have released persons vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from the need to serve 10-day quarantine. About it it says in the final protocol of the next session of the government of the country.

In addition to Sputnik V, a similar decision was made for the drug by Johnson & Johnson. Previously, the regulation applied to Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

It is specified that the vaccination certificate must be completed in English or Slovenian. The vaccination will need to be done at least 21 days before entering the republic.

On April 14, it became known that production of Sputnik V had begun in Serbia. The Russian Direct Investment Fund emphasized that production at the Torlak Institute of Virology, Vaccines and Serums meets the most stringent standards. Serbia became the first state in Southern Europe to produce a Russian vaccine.

On April 11, the Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, who oversees vaccination policy at the European Commission (EC), assessed the timing of deliveries of the Russian drug “Sputnik V” to Europe. He noted that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will study vaccination, but the approval of the drug in Europe does not equate to the ability to produce it in the right quantities. Breton said it would take several months to build capacity. “For our goal – to instill, if possible, all Europeans in the summer – Sputnik V will simply come too late,” the European Commissioner summed up.