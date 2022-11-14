Natasa Pirc Musar has won the Slovenian presidential election. According to Reuters news agency the former TV host received nearly 54 percent of the vote in the election’s second round, beating her conservative challenger Andze Logar. Pirc Musar becomes the first female president of the EU member state.

Pirc Musar is a lawyer who spoke out for an active role for Slovenia within the European Union during her campaign. Human rights and social security were central to her message. “I will do my best to be a real president for everyone, to work for fundamental and constitutional human rights and democracy,” she said after the election.

During Donald Trump’s presidency, Pirc Musar worked for his wife Melania Trump, who is originally from Slovenia. As a lawyer, she made sure that Slovenian companies did not market products under the name of Melania.

The role of president in Slovenia is largely ceremonial, but it is a position of great authority and power. According to the Slovenian constitution, the country’s president is commander-in-chief of the armed forces and responsible for appointing top non-political positions, such as the director of the central bank.