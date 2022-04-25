The Liberal Freedom Movement (GS) led by political newcomer Robert Golob has won the elections in Slovenia. With almost all votes counted, the party, which was only founded in January, comes in at 34.5 percent of the vote. She leaves the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) of the incumbent Prime Minister Janez Jansa far behind. It comes out at 23.6 percent.

