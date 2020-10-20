With a 229 kilometer marathon and six points on the menu, the peloton let the breakaway with his sights set on more decisive stages, such as this Wednesday with a high goal at Madonna di Campiglio. But Joao Almeida reserved an acceleration for the slope that preceded the last 500 meters and stung his rivals for two seconds. Ben O’Connor and Jan Tratnik gambled for glory after a beautiful head-to-head on the third climb to Monte di Ragogna, included in the circuit that ended in San Daniele del Friuli. Tratnik, stronger than O’Connor on the wall where the pink jersey attacked, took his first big win at age 30.

It’s about the ninth victory as a professional for the Slovenian, the fashionable nationality in cycling thanks to Primoz Roglic (2019 Vuelta champion) and Tadej Pogacar (2020 Tour winner). Almeida extended his rent on Wilco Kelderman to 17 seconds on the eve of more serious tests, like the chained Forcella Valbona, Bondone, Durone and Madonna di Campiglio this Wednesday, or Carlo Magno, Castrin, Stelvio and Laghi di Cancano on Thursday … if the weather respects. And there will still be Agnello, Izoard and Sestriere, on Saturday, and the Milan time trial, on Sunday. Almost nothing.

The Giro bubble survived the second rest day, despite the fact that, as in the Tour, the doubt remains that not everything works as it should or that something has been avoided to communicate. That feeling persists in the peloton in Italy, a certainty in the case of France, when the organization avoided closing the press room after three positives. Thomas de Gendt returned to slip that it is not finished to believe that they only occurred two cases, that of Fernando Gaviria and an assistant from Ag2r, after the coronavirus reached the inside of the security circle with the adverse results of Simon Yates, Michael Matthews and Steven Kruijswijk.

The organization, as AS explained, was “confident” in the face of this second wave of controls, since between Thursday and Friday of last week it carried out 512 rapid tests to reinforce the health protocol, all negative. The round went ahead without Matthews, Jumbo and Mitchelton in full after the first day of rest, and in this second there were no more casualties than Gaviria. The Colombian, infected on the UAE Tour (he spent almost a month in the Abu Dhabi hospital as a precaution), is the first cyclist to suffer a reinfection. On this occasion he was asymptomatic, but his team, the UAE, removed him and isolated him.