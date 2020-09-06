The story of the ninth stage, second of the Pyrenees, is the story of a fallen hero and two Slovenian tyrants. The Marc Hirschi story, U23 world champion in 2017, who rode 100 kilometers alone, however couldn’t end efficiently the gallop in Laruns as a result of different pursuits crossed his path, these of those that struggle for the Tour. The Swiss fought for the victory till the final stroke of the kidney, however bumped into the celebration of the Slovenian Nationwide Day. Tadej pogacar, the aspirant, the most important attacker of this Tour de France, received the victory, and Primoz RoglicSecond, he lastly donned the yellow jersey. In that struggle he additionally entered Egan Bernal, that the man holds up, and Mikel Landa, who curses his losses within the fan on Friday with every pedal stroke.

The stage whipped out, with out respite, with a number of makes an attempt to flee that didn’t receive the approval of the platoon. Thus they rolled for about sixty kilometers, at a cosmic common of 48.2 km / h within the first hour profession. Till the climb to the Hourcère The escape didn’t happen, extra due to the number of the port itself, 11.1 km at 8.8%, and due to the standard of the escapees, than due to the approval of the yellow curler. The Jumbo allowed few alegrías. Solely Marc Hirschi held the heart beat of the group. The Swiss had already proven his class within the second stage, when he responded to Alaphilippe’s assault, and this Sunday he set a spectacular solo time trial on the Pyrenean route. Brutal.

Thibaut Pinot, sunk the day earlier than, it was concerned in these final cannon photographs within the first port. A lesson in pleasure. However his physique shouldn’t be for events and he had to surrender. The picture of an aspirant to the Tour off the hook, a person who has been a podium in Paris, and with out companions round him, completely outlined the loneliness of the bicycle owner. Similar to the shifting image of Fabio Aru, winner of the Tour of Spain, one of many few lively riders who has worn the chief’s jersey of the massive three. The Sardinian lagged behind within the first units of the day, when the powder keg began, and rolled for a lot of kilometers with the automobile broom on the neck, till, within the absence of 80, determined to finish the struggling.

Tour de FrancePrimoz Roglic based the Tour yellow jersey in Laruns and completes the gathering within the large rounds. He had already been the chief within the Giro and the Vuelta.

Pool by way of REUTERS



Whereas they each grieved, and Hirschi flaunted, the roosters had been reserved for the Marie Blanque, the recent spot of the stage, 7.7 km at 8.6%, the ramps of the Bearded Vulture and lots of legendary chapters of the Tour. The Jumbo stored the boat at full stern, till Pogacar launched an introduced assault. The Slovenian had been the strongest within the first Pyrenees fireworks and wished to take advantage of his optimum pedaling on this second. His compatriot Roglic jumped on Pogacar’s wheel, very attentive and educated about who the primary enemies are. Along with each: Bernal, Landa and Porte, who then bought off the hook on the best way down. A quintet fashioned by the 2 large favorites within the preliminary bets and by the three runners who had been shipwrecked on Friday in a fan. How the wind hurts!

Roglic sprinted to the highest, intending to leap on the descent, however did the sharpener with Pogacar, which miraculously retained the stability, and between fright and apology, slowed down the initiative. The descent was a frenetic chrono. Hirschi, agonized, to squeeze his small benefit in the hunt for glory in Laruns. Pure anguish. Pogacar, Roglic, Landa and Bernal, to distance different rivals from the overall. Bardet, Quintana, Mollema, Martin, Porte and Urán, to maintain your choices for the longer term. Good biking.

Hirschi was left to his personal gadgets. The quartet was going to get him. And he most well-liked to let himself be hunted, save just a little for a ultimate effort, to a dash within the Pyrenees. He placed on final, began from behind… And there was a second when he appeared profitable, however at this time he was taking part in the story of a dejected hero and a Slovenian pageant. Pogacar received the stage and Roglic, second, donned the yellow jersey. He was already a pacesetter within the shadows, now he additionally has the garment. Landa crossed fifth. It’s robust. It is already tenth, at 1:42. Rattling followers. The pursuers got here inside eleven seconds. The equality continues, with the highest eight total in a single minute. This Monday it is time to relaxation, with a risk as worrying as the massive ports, the PCR detection of the coronavirus. It has been three consecutive days of spectacle on the highest degree. Let it arrive on Tuesday.