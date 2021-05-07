Slovenia has expressed its readiness to hold a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden. This was announced on Friday, May 7, by the Strategic Communications Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia.

“Slovenia would be ready to host such a meeting if both leaders agreed to it. Slovenia has already held similar meetings in the past, ”reads the message, which cites “RIA News”…

Earlier, on April 13, a telephone conversation took place between the heads of state at the initiative of the American side. Biden pledged to build a stable and predictable relationship with Russia in line with US interests. He suggested that Putin hold a meeting to discuss all issues at the highest level.

On April 14, the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, also the acting Foreign Minister of the country Jan Hamacek, announced that Prague was ready to provide a platform for the summit of Putin and Biden. In addition, Finland expressed its readiness to provide a platform for the meeting of the two leaders.

On May 7, Biden said he was confident in organizing his meeting with Putin. In addition, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that a possible meeting between Putin and Biden would be a good step forward in bilateral relations.