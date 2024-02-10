Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, dispelled the false ideas of the United States and the European Union about Russia. The head of the Slovenian National Party, Zmago Jelincic, announced this on February 10.

“The West's concerns about this interview were justified, as President Putin has completely dispelled America's and the European Union's misconceptions about Russia,” he said in a commentary TASS.

In this regard, Jelincic pointed out that Western media refused to cover the interview with the Russian leader after the release of the first part. According to him, this is due to the West’s significant fear of the truth voiced there, which deprives it of the opportunity to justify itself for participating in the conflict against Russia.

Putin’s interview with Carlson was published on February 9 on the journalist’s page on the social network X (formerly Twitter) and the Kremlin website. Its duration was more than two hours. During the meeting, Putin gave Carlson a historical background on Russia and pointed out the prerequisites for the development of Ukrainization and nationalism in Ukraine. The President also answered questions regarding NATO, the USA, China, the Nord Stream explosions, the release of American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was accused of espionage in Russia, and others.

On the day of publication, American journalist and political commentator Jackson Hinkle expressed the opinion that the conversation between the Russian President and Carlson would become the most popular interview in history due to the fear of the US ruling elites.

At the same time, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Alexey Chepa, told Izvestia that Putin’s interview with Carlson could truly be called a global event. He noted that today the opportunity to convey truthful information to citizens is very important, so it is no coincidence that the interview has already been viewed by millions of people around the world.