Painless defeat for Denmark against Northern Ireland. Finland wins but San Marino does not demerit, Albania celebrates qualification with a 0-0 draw against Far Oer

Oscar Maresca

At the next European Championship there will also be the Czech Republic and Slovenia. Sihavy’s team beat Moldova thanks to goals from Doudera, Chory and Soucek. Kek’s men achieved qualification 23 years after the last time. They had two results out of three available against Kazakhstan, but in the final they managed to win 2-1. Adiev’s team goes to the play-offs, together with Ukraine. In Italy’s group C, North Macedonia draws 1-1 against England. In group E goalless draw between Albania and Far Oer. Northern Ireland and Finland win against Denmark and San Marino respectively.

North Macedonia is out of the qualification discussion, England has already secured a pass for the European Championship. Southgate's men control the game, but in the 37th minute debutant Rico Lews touches the ball with his hand in the area: the referee awards the penalty. He shoots Bahdi, who is saved by Pickford and scores on the rebound. The English equalized in the 47th minute with Grealish, who did well to exploit an indecision from the Macedonian defence, but was offside. The 1-1 came in the 58th minute with Kane's header. It stays like this until the end. Ranking: England 20, Italy 14, Ukraine 14, North Macedonia 8, Malta 0.

The Czech Republic needed a victory to secure a place in the next European Championship and they achieved their goal. 14 minutes were enough for Silhavy's team to take the lead with Doudera's first international goal. The problems for Clescenco's team continued in the second half when Baboglo left his team with ten men after the expulsion. In the 72nd minute Chory also doubled the score, sealing second place in the group. In the 90th minute Soucek scores the final 3-0. Despite the result and the qualification obtained, at the end of the match coach Silhavy resigned: "Even if we are happy now, we had already decided before the match that we would not continue". Few opportunities in Albania-Far Oer, but great fear in the 22nd minute when Lamhauge was hit in the face by a teammate. The home team's first shot only came in the 36th minute, it was attempted by Bajrami. It remained 0-0 in the second half too, with few chances until the 90th minute. With the point gained, Sylvinho's men finish first in the group. Ranking: Albania 15, Czech Republic 15, Poland 11, Moldova 10, Far Oer 2.

Slovenia-Kazakhstan is worth a place in Germany, Adiev's team tries to become dangerous and in the 28th minute Chesnokov hits a central header. In the 38th minute Vorogovskiy brings down an opponent in the area: Sesko takes the spot and makes no mistake. Tenth international goal for the Leipzig striker. Kazakhstan didn't give up and in the first minutes of the second half equalized the score through Orazov. Kek's men come very close to doubling their lead with Bijol, saved on the line by an opposing defender. In the 86th minute, Slovenia secured second place with a great goal from Verbic. Northern Ireland-Denmark is a match that has little to ask of the table. O'Neill's team can no longer qualify, Hjulmand's men are already arithmetically first in the group. At the start of the match, Charles hits the post. The guests close in and come close to taking the lead several times, but the score remains 0-0 in the first half. In the second half Northern Ireland broke the deadlock in the 59th minute with Price, in the final there was also time for Charles to double the lead. If San Marino is at the bottom of the group, Finland is already certain of participating in the play-offs. Little happens in the first half and the match doesn't break the deadlock. In the 50th minute goalkeeper Simoncini makes a mess, loses the ball and Soiri scores. The Helsinki defender also scores a second. Kanevra's team spreads, finding the third goal with Pukki in the 61st minute, but he is offside. In full injury time San Marino makes it 2-1 on a penalty with Berardi. Ranking: Denmark 22, Slovenia 22, Kazakhstan 19, Finland 18, Northern Ireland 9, San Marino 0.