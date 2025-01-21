





































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Slovan Bratislava – Stuttgart of the Champions League, which is played in Štadión Tehelné pole at 9:00 p.m. can be seen live through

Champions League 4 by M+, Champions League 8 by M+

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Slovan Bratislava – Stuttgart

Classification and statistics between Slovan Bratislava – Stuttgart

Slovan Bratislava comes to the match after having faced each other the day before



Athletic



while Stuttgart played their last Champions League match against



Young Boys



. He Slovan Bratislava currently occupies the position number 35 of the Champions League with 0 points, while their rival,

Stuttgartoccupies the place 21 with 10 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Champions League matches of the day, the Slovan Bratislava schedule, the Stuttgart schedule and the Champions League statistics. You can also check the Champions League standings.