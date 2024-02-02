Political scientist Blokhin: Slovakia proceeds from its interests in matters of assistance to Ukraine

Leading researcher at the Center for Security Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, political scientist Konstantin Blokhin explained Slovakia’s refusal to give Ukraine money for weapons. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the expert explained that in matters of assistance to Kyiv, Bratislava proceeds from its national interests.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico said that the republic is ready to transfer funds to the EU Fund for Ukraine, but on one condition – this money should not be spent on weapons for Ukraine. “Any military assistance remains on the basis of bilateral relations. We can clear mines and help in other ways, but these will be non-lethal means,” he said.

“Slovakia does not have any dividends from aid to Ukraine, but it has significant economic expenses. The only thing that forces it to supply Ukraine with weapons is the position of the European Union, of which it is a member. (…) For Slovakia, the main thing is not Ukraine, but the status of an EU member; this is precisely its key stimulating factor,” explained Blokhin.

See also New 300 euro bonus, more swollen paycheck in July. But not for everyone I don’t think that Slovakia’s position is dictated by any love for Russia. She is dictated by her national interests, because she does not want to support Ukraine from her own pocket. Konstantin Blokhinleading researcher at the Center for Security Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, political scientist

A long-term assistance program for Ukraine of 50 billion euros is designed until 2027. Until the last moment, the allocation of funds was blocked by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, but in the end the EU leadership managed to change his position. According to Reuters, the agreement provides for annual discussion of the package and the possibility of revising it after two years “if necessary.” This was one of the conditions under which Hungary agreed to approve long-term assistance to Kyiv.