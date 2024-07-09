Tuesday, July 9, 2024, 1:54 PM











Robert Fico has resumed his schedule as Slovakia’s prime minister on Tuesday after the assassination attempt he suffered in mid-May when a septuagenarian shot him up to four times in the street. The 59-year-old nationalist and populist leader has shared his return to work with a photograph in his office and a message posted on social media loaded with irony: “Dear liberal, progressive and opposition media, I apologize for having survived, but I’m back.” The attack kept him away from public life for almost two months, although at the beginning of June he reappeared in a video to blame the opposition for the attempted assassination.

On his first day at work after his hospital stay, where he was admitted with serious injuries and had to undergo surgery twice, he took part in a meeting of his government team. His cabinet is led by Smer, his party, in coalition with the centrist Hlas and the far-right SNS. Fico’s return to his duties as prime minister has been delayed a few days more than initially planned, as he himself had hoped to resume political activity at the end of June.

The last time he attended a meeting of his government in person was when the attack took place on 15 May, as he was leaving the meeting in central Slovakia. He was then shot at point-blank range by Juraj Cintula, a 71-year-old poet. The attacker, who had been highly critical of Fico for his measures “aimed at limiting press freedom”, was immediately arrested and charged with terrorism. He is now awaiting trial.

The prime minister of Slovakia, a country of 5.4 million inhabitants and a member of the European Union and NATO, has also received numerous criticisms from the EU for, among other reasons, cutting military aid to Ukraine when he came to power at the end of 2023. Fico is also linked to his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orbán, who gives so many headaches to the community institutions.