TASR: Slovak President Pellegrini Rejects Citizens’ Requests to Join the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini has refused four citizens of the republic who asked him for permission to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported with reference to the administration of the head of state reported TASR news agency.

As the publication noted, since taking office on June 15, 2024, the head of state has received four requests from Slovak citizens to allow them to join a foreign army.

“All the requests concerned [службы в] “The Armed Forces of Ukraine. All of them were rejected by the president,” the statement said.

Earlier, Slovak politician Lubos Blaha said that the conflict in Ukraine began because of the US and NATO’s attraction to Russia’s borders. According to him, today “the West is losing to the Russians.”