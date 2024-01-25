Home page politics

From: Lisa Mahnke

Press Split

Before his visit to Ukraine, the Slovakian Prime Minister teases. They agree on pragmatics. The surprise then follows in Berlin.

Uzhhorod – Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico did not meet with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kiev on Wednesday, but in Uzhhorod, on the border with Slovakia. Although Kiev and other Ukrainian cities were subjected to a new wave of Russian missile attacks just hours earlier, Fico is confident, according to the dpa sure: “Go there and you will find that there is normal life in this city, absolutely normal life.”

“Do you really think there is a war in Kiev? “You can’t be serious?” asked the Slovak Prime Minister, who has been in office since the fall. At a press conference, Fico said the conflict was local. However, that was not the only reason for the location of the meeting: it was also more practical.

Slovakia changes course: compromise and humanitarian aid instead of war supplies

The Prime Minister has changed his foreign policy course since the beginning of his term in office: He is against sanctions against Russia and against military aid for Ukraine. The previous prime minister was open to military support. Fico is of the opinion that the aid will only prolong the war. Instead, he would like to make an “offer of humanitarian aid.”

Dem RTVS He declared that Ukraine was “not an independent and sovereign country” and called for a “compromise”. Ukraine war. Fico, who is seen as predominantly pro-Russian, opposed the attitude that Ukraine must win for security in Europe: “What do they expect? That Russia will leave Donbas and Luhansk? Or that they leave Crimea? No, that is completely unrealistic. Everyone knows that.”

First, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico teases, then pragmatism is agreed upon. In Berlin, Fico surprisingly spoke out in favor of EU policy. © picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

There are three regions in which Russia took control in 2014. Ukraine, meanwhile, has been under “total control of the United States” since 2014. The Slovak Prime Minister also spoke out against NATO membership for Ukraine: “I will veto it because the only thing that would lead to is a Third World War.”

Slovakia and Ukraine pragmatically – in Berlin there is surprising support for EU policy on Ukraine

Ukraine advocated “pragmatic relations” despite Fico’s actions. According to dpa, Shmyhal said at the meeting between the two prime ministers: “Despite the differences of opinion, we intend to pursue a policy of pragmatism with Slovakia.” The Ukrainian prime minister is relying on “a constructive dialogue.” Immediately after the meeting, Fico traveled to Berlin to be received by Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the evening.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

That's where the surprise came: the Slovak Prime Minister declared support for the EU's 50 billion package after he had only assured the Ukrainian head of government that he would hinder Ukrainian arms purchases from private companies. However, Slovakia should also support EU integration, the joint statement said. Fico stated that he was in favor of any possible peace initiative and maintained that the war was frozen. “I ask myself the question: What kind of change will come in 2025? The only change will be that we will have many more victims and many more deaths,” Fico said loudly dpa.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov notes decline in aid to Ukraine

The situation is also clear for Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who describes Ukraine as the loser of the war. For the West, support for the country is “an investment that has failed,” Peskov explained on Tuesday. The spokesman also highlighted the decline in aid deliveries: “They have stopped giving him money, there are not enough shells for him abroad and he has domestic political problems.”

Meanwhile, in the West, attempts are being made to get further help underway – albeit with obstacles. In the US Congress, opposition Republicans are blocking the decision, in the EU, which is bound to unanimity, Hungary, an ally of Slovakia, opposed an aid package for Kiev that includes 50 billion euros over four years.

Not all bad news: Poland President Donald Tusk is sure to support Ukraine

However, there was also good news for Ukraine. The new Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev to discuss joint arms production. A press release from Zelensky's office called the proposal “a new form of our cooperation – aimed at increasing the volume of arms purchases for Ukrainian needs.”

According to Tusk, Poland would also help Ukraine in the EU entry process “so that Ukraine’s full membership in the European Union becomes a reality as quickly as possible.” They expressed confidence that they could find long-term solutions, including for grain exports. (lismah)