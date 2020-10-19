Slovakia responds forcefully to the presence of the virus in its borders. With a rate of 292 infections accumulated in the last 14 days and a total of 28,268 cases since the start of the pandemic, have made the decision to have rapid tests for the entire population (5.5 million inhabitants) in a weekend. The increase in cases, exceeding 2,000 positives on Thursday, precipitated this resolution.

In this way he becomes the first country to join such a measure to detect the virus and isolate those infected. Defense Minister Jaroslad Nad has confirmed after holding an extraordinary Council of Ministers that the Armed Forces will be the ones that will carry the handle of the operation.

For it 8,000 troops will be mobilized on the weekend of October 31 and November 1, the date on which Slovaks are summoned to take the antigen test at the polling station where they have to go to vote. In each of the more than 6,000 schools there will be a military equipment, medical and civilian personnel to collect evidence and coordinate the process.

Test more than five million people

The Prime Minister, Igor Matovic, spoke about this initiative, ensuring that there was still no “definitive answer on whether or not it will be voluntary and on the incentives and disincentives to attend the test“.

In the case of being mandatory, a express legal reform. If it were voluntary, the Executive slipped yesterday that those who refuse could lose the right to receive certain aid and tax exemptions. Likewise, boys and girls under the age of ten are exempt from the test.

Next weekend there will be a experimental test in four locations in the country, some of the most affected by the coronavirus. The Prime Minister did not want to disclose the negotiations for the purchase of equipment until it was possible to ensure that they had everything they needed.

The first wave of the pandemic in Europe It barely had an impact in Slovakia, which hardly exceeded 100 daily infections on the worst days of March and April. The number of total deceased is 82.