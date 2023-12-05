Head of the Ministry of Transport Raj: Slovakia will strengthen control over trucks crossing the country

Slovakia will strengthen control over trucks traveling through the country, including Ukrainian heavy trucks. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic, Josef Raj, reports RIA News.

“We would like to assure Slovak carriers that we will strengthen control over all trucks, we will monitor compliance with the rules both during the transportation of goods and while waiting in the convoy at the border,” the minister emphasized.

Razh added that most of the previously checked Ukrainian truckers carried out transportation illegally. The head of the department also promised that he would raise the issue of protecting Slovak drivers within the European Union.

Protests by Polish and Slovak carriers began in November. The reason was the order of the European Commission, canceling the need for Ukrainian carriers to obtain permits to enter the European Union. Truckers from Eastern European countries are demanding the introduction of commercial restrictions for Ukrainian carriers and limiting their number.

Subsequently, carriers from Slovakia joined the protests and, as a warning, blocked entry for cars from Ukraine for an hour. They stated that if Brussels did not resolve the situation, the border would be completely closed. On December 2, a queue of 600 trucks formed at the Ukrainian-Slovak border.