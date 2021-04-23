The Ministry of Health of Slovakia will publish the text of an agreement on the purchase of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V, even if Russia does not agree. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the head of department Vladimir Lengvarsky.

The minister noted that the agreement will be published, and further information will become known after the Russian side expresses its position. According to him, he is ready to wait for a statement from Russia “at most a few days”.

On April 8, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), due to a breach of contract, demanded the return of the batch of Sputnik V vaccine supplied to Slovakia.

Earlier it was reported that a political crisis erupted in Slovakia due to the supply of Sputnik V to the country. Foreign Minister Ivan Korchok condemned the Prime Minister, who personally met the first batch at the airport. President of the country Zuzana Chaputova also spoke out against the use of the Russian drug. At the end of March, the government of Slovakia, under the leadership of Igor Matovic, resigned.