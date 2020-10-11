BRATISLAVA (dpa-AFX) – Slovakia is tightening its measures in the fight against the corona virus. Mouth and nose covering must be worn outdoors from Thursday, as the crisis team in Bratislava announced. You pull the emergency brake, said Prime Minister Igor Matovic, according to the TASR agency on Sunday. From Thursday, restaurants will only be allowed to sell take-away food, fitness studios, swimming pools and saunas will be closed completely. Grocery stores and drug stores must reserve part of their opening times for senior citizens. All major events are prohibited. The competitions of the professional sports leagues may only be held without an audience. A meeting ban for more than six people is still being discussed.

Slovakia had so far got through the Corona crisis lightly, but is struggling with increasing numbers of infections. Around 19,850 corona cases have been registered since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 61 deaths in connection with Covid 19 disease. The country has almost 5.5 million inhabitants./hei/DP/he