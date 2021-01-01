BRATISLAVA (dpa-AFX) – Slovakia starts the new year with tightened corona measures. People are no longer allowed to meet people from strange households from New Year’s Day. According to the TASR agency, this was decided by the cabinet at a special meeting on Thursday evening in Bratislava. In addition, the Slovaks are only allowed to leave their respective district in exceptional cases. This is initially valid until January 24th.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people visit all over the world – and the hospitals collapse,” said Prime Minister Igor Matovic. Hotels are no longer allowed to accept new guests, the ski areas have to close. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 179 543 corona infections and 2138 deaths confirmed by a PCR laboratory test in Slovakia. The EU member state has almost 5.5 million inhabitants./hei/DP/he