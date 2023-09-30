Robert Fico’s left-wing populist Smer party, which went to the election as the early favorite, would seem to get the second largest number of votes.

Western-minded The progressive Slovakia party is winning the early parliamentary elections in Slovakia, according to door-to-door polls. The final results will be ready in the morning.

According to one poll, Progressive Slovakia is getting about 23.5 percent of the vote, and according to another, about 20 percent.

According to the polls, the country’s former prime minister is getting the second largest number of votes Robert Ficon the left-wing populist Smer party, which has been the early favorite to win the election.

The right-wing coalition government that came to power in the previous 2020 elections fell after many phases in the spring, and since then the country of 5.4 million inhabitants has been ruled by a technocrat government.