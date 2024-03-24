The social democrat Peter Pellegrini, close to the Government of Prime Minister Robert Fico, with close ties to Russia and Hungary, and the former European chancellor Ivan Korcok, supported by a progressive opposition that defends helping Ukraine militarily, will compete for the Presidency of Slovakia in the runoff. 6 of April. According to the final results, in the first round on Saturday, March 23, Korcok won with 42.5% of the vote, compared to Pellegrini's 37%, in an election marked by a record turnout for presidential elections, of 51.91%. , according to the Electoral Commission.

Slovakia will hold a runoff on April 6 between Peter Pellegrini, current president of Parliament, and former chancellor Ivan Korcok.

In Slovakia, The prime minister – a position currently held by the pro-Russian populist Robert Fico – is the head of government, while the president has primarily protocol functions.although he is in charge of ratifying international treaties, selecting the main judges and serving as commander in chief of the Army.

This second round It comes after the result that gave the winner to the pro-European and pro-Western Ivan Korcok, who led, unexpectedly for the polls and surveys, in the first round held this Saturday, March 23, with 42.5%, compared to 37% of Pellegrini.

These elections had a record participation for presidential elections, 51.91%, according to the Electoral Commission.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) poses with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico before a roundtable discussion during the second and final day of the European Council summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on March 22, 2024. AFP – JOHN THYS

The distance of five points has surprised many observers and indicates that Korcok “has managed to mobilize the electorate, which now has to deal with his opponent, who is at a disadvantage,” analyst Jakub Hankovsky, of the agency, told the TA3 network. of demoscopy Ipsos.

The key to the runoff on April 6 will focus on mobilizing the voters of the third most voted candidate, the former president of the Supreme Court and former Minister of Justice Stefan Harabin, who obtained 11.7% of the ballots.

The war in Ukraine, a central issue in the runoff

Since his return to power at the head of a coalition of left-wing populists and ultranationalists, Prime Minister Robert Fico has shifted foreign policy towards a more favorable stance towards Russia and targeted independent institutions, such as the judiciary, dismantling the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. that was investigating senior officials in the formation of the head of the Government.

In this sense, according to analysts, the Presidency becomes a key position to supervise the Executive Branch.

Korcok, with a very critical tone of the Executive headed by Prime Minister Robert Fico, He made it clear after his victory that he wants to attract those voters who do not agree with his internal policies and the “relative international isolation”, after the cessation of military support for Kiev and the rapprochement with the positions of the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán , more similar to Moscow.



Peter Pellegrini speaks to journalists during the first round of the Slovak presidential election on March 23, 2024 in Bratislava, Slovakia. AFP – VLADIMIR SIMICEK

For his part, Peter Pellegrini is part of Slovakia's pro-Kremlin ruling party, headed by Fico, who has also questioned the sovereignty of Ukraine.

The second in voting shares the Government's position of not giving weapons to Ukraine to defend itself from the Russian invasion, claiming that it prolongs the conflict.

When voting on Saturday, Pellegrini assured that Slovakia would remain part of the European Union (EU) and NATO after the election, despite the position of Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Analysts point out that, if a president similar to Fico is elected, the anti-Ukrainian position of this Central European country could be strengthened.

“If Pellegrini wins, Slovakia could follow the path of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in terms of foreign policy,” analyst Tomas Koziak told AFP.

With EFE and AFP