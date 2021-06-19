The group stage of the Eurocup is coming to an end and there is only one game left for us to know which 16 teams will be present in the round of 16. Spain, which is present in group F, will face Slovakia in this last clash and at stake will be the final position and the possible crossing in the next round.

What day is the Slovakia – Spain of the Eurocup played?

The last match of Spain in this group stage will be in unified time with Sweden-Poland so that none of the teams that play the pass to the second round gain an advantage. The National Team will play against Slovakia this next Wednesday, June 23 at 6:00 p.m. at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville.

On which TV channel do you broadcast the match in Spain?

The Slovakia-Spain It can be seen on free-to-air television through Telecinco. The channel can be tuned through DTT throughout the Spanish territory. In addition, it can be followed in streaming through the ‘Mitele’ app on any Android or iOS device. On the other hand, in As.com you will find all the information you need to not miss anything from the crash: preview, reactions, minute by minute, chronicle and the best images of the duel.

What day does the round of 16 of the Eurocup begin?

Once the group stage is over, there will be a three-day break in the competition and the round of 16 will not start until Saturday June 26. These clashes will last until Tuesday, June 29 and all will be in two hours: 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m..