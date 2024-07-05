Slovakia | Slovakian Prime Minister Fico says he would have joined Orban on the controversial trip to Russia if his health had allowed

Slovakia|In his speech, Fico expressed his admiration for Hungary’s Viktor Orban.

Slovak prime minister Robert Fico says he would have joined his Hungarian colleague Viktor Orban I would accompany him on the controversial trip to Russia, if his health would allow it.

Fico made the announcement in a speech on Friday, his first public appearance since being the target of an assassination attempt in May.

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban, who holds the presidency of the EU Council, met the Russian president in Moscow on Friday Vladimir Putin.

