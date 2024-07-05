Friday, July 5, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Slovakia | Slovakian Prime Minister Fico says he would have joined Orban on the controversial trip to Russia if his health had allowed

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 5, 2024
in World Europe
0
Slovakia | Slovakian Prime Minister Fico says he would have joined Orban on the controversial trip to Russia if his health had allowed
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In his speech, Fico expressed his admiration for Hungary’s Viktor Orban.

Slovak prime minister Robert Fico says he would have joined his Hungarian colleague Viktor Orban I would accompany him on the controversial trip to Russia, if his health would allow it.

Fico made the announcement in a speech on Friday, his first public appearance since being the target of an assassination attempt in May.

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban, who holds the presidency of the EU Council, met the Russian president in Moscow on Friday Vladimir Putin.

In his speech, Fico expressed his admiration for Orban, who visited not only Russia but also Ukraine this week.

#Slovakia #Slovakian #Prime #Minister #Fico #joined #Orban #controversial #trip #Russia #health #allowed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]