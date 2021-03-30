Slovakia Slovak prime minister resigns, in the midst of a stir after secretly ordering Sputnik vaccine from government partners

The secrecy led to a government crisis, during which some ministers had time to resign before the prime minister.

Slovak prime minister Igor Matovič has resigned and will be replaced by the Minister of Finance Eduard Heger.

Matovič was in the midst of a stir after the prime minister was told in early March that he had ordered Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine without telling the rest of the government.

In addition, Matovičia has been criticized for poor leadership and communication in dealing with the pandemic. However, the acquisition of Sputnik in particular was seen as an aggravating circumstance, as the vaccine is considered an instrument of Russian policy.

Matovič promised to resign as early as last week, but at the time he put forward terms for his resignation. One of them was that he should be allowed to continue in another position on the board.

On Tuesday, Matovič announced that he would waive his previous terms. Some representatives of the governing parties have wanted him completely out of the government.

All four parties in government have pledged to continue in the new government led by Heger.

Heger is scheduled to introduce the new ministers later Tuesday, but media reports say the launderers will remain largely the same. Previously resigned ministers are also expected to return to office, according to the news agency AFP.

Heger and Matovič are from the government’s largest party, OĽaNO, which won the parliamentary elections held a year ago with its anti-corruption message.

News agency According to Reuters, Slovakia has received 200,000 doses of Sputnik vaccine, but vaccinations have not yet begun. In total, Slovakia has agreed on two million Sputnik vaccines.

The country would be the second EU country to vaccinate its citizens with a vaccine that is not approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

To date, only Hungary has used Sputnik in the EU.