The populist who threatened to end arms aid to Ukraine came second in a recent opinion poll.

Slovak a veteran politician who went to next Saturday’s parliamentary elections as the early favorite Robert Ficon59, support for the Smer party is declining, according to a recent opinion poll.

Fico has built his election campaign around settling his eastern neighbor, Ukraine, and demanded a complete end to arms aid to Ukraine.

In his election campaign, Fico has called the Russian president Nazis Vladimir Putin in other words.

The support of the two most popular parties is private TV JOJ 24 channel according to the survey commissioned and published on Wednesday, almost at levels. In foreign policy, the parties represent completely opposite choices, and the elections are becoming a vote between East and West.

A survey According to the report, the biggest vote is expected for the progressive party Progresivne Slovensko, or PS, founded six years ago, which would get 18 percent of the votes and 30 seats in the 150-seat parliament.

The support of the Smer party was recorded at 17.7 percent, and the vote catch would give it the same 30 parliamentary seats. In previous inquiries, Smer has received 20 percent support.

The PS party is led by a former journalist who is part of the vice-presidency of the EU Parliament Michal Šimečka,39. The current president of Slovakia Zuzana Caputová is one of the founders of PS, along with Šimečka. In his election campaign, he emphasized rooting out corruption, environmental issues and European cooperation.

See also Corona vaccinations | The government's policy does not guarantee fourth vaccines for everyone: THL's Tervahauta explains what it is all about Robert Fico and Michal Šimečka greeted each other at the beginning of the election debate.

Fico’s former party partner would come third in Saturday’s election, according to the survey by Peter Pellegrini founded and led by the Hlas party with 15 percent support.

Robert Fico has served as prime minister of Slovakia twice before. He is known for his populist style, but during his prime ministership he managed Slovakia’s EU and NATO relations in a practical way.

Fico’s last term as prime minister ended with a stormy murder scandal in 2018. Young investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend Martina Kušnirová was found shot to death in his home on February 26.

Kuciak had investigated the Slovakian mafia’s connections with the Smer party and the Italian mafia. The contract killers and the middlemen were convicted, but the businessman who was considered by the prosecutor to have ordered the murder Marian Kočner did not receive a conviction for the murders. The case will be heard next in the Supreme Court of Slovakia.

The murder scandal sparked widespread protests across the country and brought at most 65,000 protesters to the streets of Bratislava to demand the resignation of the government. Fico resigned in mid-March to avoid early elections, and Deputy Pellegrini became prime minister.

In the election campaign Fico’s most famous quote has become the statement “not a single bullet for Ukraine”. At his August election meeting in his hometown of Topolčany, Fico accused Ukraine of a war with Russia.

“I say loud and clear: the war in Ukraine did not start yesterday or last year,” Fico told the news agency AP’s according to “It started in 2014, when Ukrainian Nazis and fascists started murdering Russian citizens in Donetsk and Luhansk.”

Repeating Russia’s views sinks in a large part of the voters, but the hairs of just as many stand on end. In opinion polls, about half of the respondents have considered the West or Ukraine to be guilty of the war, and the same number of respondents consider the United States as a threat to NATO country Slovakia.

Several according to estimates, ending Slovakia’s arms aid would not mean much to Ukraine, because Slovakia has been one of Ukraine’s most important donors and therefore almost everything that is due has already been given.

The transit of Ukrainian aid through Slovakia could be interrupted with Fico’s victory, but this is also considered a minor problem. On the other hand, preventing aid transports could cause quite a few problems for Slovakia and its EU funding.

The biggest disadvantage of Fico’s victory would be the propaganda victory that Russia would get. Moscow could consider Hungary’s Viktor Orbán and Slovakia’s Robert Fico as dummies for the breakdown of European unity.

Slovak According to forecasts, nine parties will enter parliament in Saturday’s elections. Forming a majority government is at least as difficult as it is in Finland. Fico would need Pellegrini as an ally, but relations between the men are not very warm since Pellegrini founded his own party.

In addition, two parties that exceed the vote threshold according to the forecasts should get into the government, i.e. the far-right SNS and Republica. The latter demands leaving NATO and building trade relations with Russia.

News site Euractiv’s according to the report, of the nine Slovak parliamentary parties, SNS and Republica are the only ones that demand the removal of sanctions against Russia. Smer and three others oppose the new sanctions, but say nothing about the repeal of the old sanctions – the kind that could close the EU’s money taps.