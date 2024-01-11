Prime Minister Fico: Slovakia will maintain the ban on imports of agricultural goods from Ukraine

Slovakia will maintain a ban on imports of certain agricultural products from Ukraine, including sugar. This was stated by the Prime Minister of the Republic Robert Fico, reports TASS.

He explained that the refusal to import food products is due to the need to protect the national market. In total, 14 types of Ukrainian agricultural products have been banned in Slovakia since the end of 2023 – honey, soybeans, barley, wheat, corn, flour, rapeseed, sunflower seeds, bran and sugar.

On September 15, the European Commission did not extend the previously introduced temporary embargo on the supply of grain and other types of agricultural products from Ukraine. Slovakia, Poland, and Hungary and Slovakia announced a unilateral ban on the import of Ukrainian grain.

Earlier, member of the French Parliament Emmanuel Taché de la Pagerie said that the growing share of imports of agricultural products, in particular from Ukraine, creates an unfair situation in the French market. He stressed that farmers are “expressing their deep disappointment” with the government's strategy, which they consider a failure.