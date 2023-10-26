New Prime Minister of Slovakia Fico: the country will not provide military assistance to Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that the country will not provide military assistance to Ukraine. His words lead RIA News.

“We support humanitarian and civilian assistance to Ukraine – this will be the official policy of my government. We will not supply Ukraine with any weapons,” the prime minister announced the refusal at a meeting with deputies.

Earlier, Politico suggested that the anti-Ukrainian position of the Slovak echelons of power could arise due to the fact that Fico was insulted by a cold reception in Kyiv in 2009.

In October, Slovakia’s interim government announced it would cease further military assistance to Ukraine. The decision was made against the background of negotiations on the formation of a coalition between parties that oppose support for Kyiv.

Former Prime Minister of Slovakia, Chairman of the Coordination Council of the International Association “Friends of Crimea” Jan Charnogursky noted that Russia will win the Ukrainian conflict.