The Slovak Ministry of Defense has received offers from six countries on a request to purchase an anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) of the air defense system (AD), which should replace the S-300 air defense system donated to Ukraine. This was stated on August 1 by the press secretary of the country’s defense department, Maria Pretsner, to the newspaper Pravda.

According to her, the Slovak Ministry of Defense submitted a request for the possibility of acquiring air defense systems to 11 states, and later, by the end of July, proposals were received from 6 of them. More information about the countries that submitted proposals, prices or type of system is unknown.

“An assessment of the received proposals will follow by a group of experts from the Department of the Ministry of Defense, which will result in a recommendation to the government of the Slovak Republic on granting a mandate to the Ministry of Defense,” the publication quotes the press secretary as saying.

These proposals will be evaluated and considered by experts from the Ministry of Defense in August, and a specific decision should be made in September this year. Also, according to journalists, the head of the defense department, Martin Sklenar, plans to conclude a contract for the purchase of his own air defense system before the early parliamentary elections in the Slovak Republic on September 30.

Earlier, on June 3, Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova allowed the termination of assistance to Ukraine after the parliamentary elections. She expressed concern that the country’s foreign policy, if populist parties win the September parliamentary elections, could become similar to the position of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. With this outcome of events, the President of Slovakia allowed the weakening of support for Ukraine from Slovakia.

On May 15, political scientist Kirill Averyanov shared his opinion with Izvestia that Bratislava could stop providing assistance to Kyiv after the parliamentary elections. According to him, with a high degree of probability, the SMER party (center-left political party) of former Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has already promised to stop helping Ukraine, will win.

Averyanov noted that, in general, the Slovak people, for the most part, have a positive attitude towards Russia and are skeptical about the North Atlantic structures.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.