Slovakia | Putin may get a new ruler friend from Europe – Slovak election pre-favorite Robert Fico would end support for Ukraine

The social democratic party Smer, which emphasizes Slovakianness, opposes everything “Brussels” and considers the West to be guilty of the war in Ukraine.

in Slovakia parliamentary elections will be held at the end of September, the result of which may weaken the common front of the EU and NATO countries on behalf of Ukraine.

The front already has a rift the size of Hungary, because the prime minister Viktor Orbán has taken his very own line, which is actually useful from Russia’s point of view. Orbán has repeatedly pushed the EU against sanctions against Russia.

In Slovakia, opinion polls are led by Orbán’s soulmate, the former prime minister Robert Ficon led by the Smer party. Smer is basically a social-democratic party, but of the “Carpathian type”, as it is characterized.

“Carpathian type” means emphasizing Slovakness and opposing everything “Brussels”. These objectionable issues include, for example, the rights of sexual and gender minorities and immigrants.

In that sense, Smer belongs to the same group as most populist parties in Europe.

Russia Smer is certainly not opposed, as is evident from the way party leaders comment on the war of aggression against Ukraine.

“We consider it an American war against Russia on Ukrainian soil,” Smer’s vice president L’uboš Blaha said a British newspaper recently For The Guardian.

“It’s not about Russia and democracy. It’s about Russia defending its cultural and national identity against the liberal bigotry of the West.”

President of Russia Vladimir Putin certainly hopes for the victory of the Smer party in the Slovak elections.

About Slovakia, with a population of 5.7 million, is a neighboring country of Ukraine, which in relation to its size has been Ukraine’s the most generous supporters. Slovakia has also given Ukraine substantial military aid, including Mig-29 fighters and an anti-aircraft system.

Instead, Robert Fico has promised to end support for Ukraine if his Smer party comes to power in the September 30 elections.

The pro-Western Slovaks are horrified by the sight.

Michal Šimečka is the leader of the pro-Western Slovak Progressive Party. He was photographed in Bratislava last May.

“That would mean a turn towards the east [Venäjää] and would threaten to isolate Slovakia,” said Fico’s main opponent, the head of the Slovak Progressive Party Michal Šimečka in an interview with news agency Reuters on Wednesday.

“We would continue to support Ukraine in every possible way.”

Slovak domestic politics has been quite confused for years. The center-right government coalition broke up last year, and Slovakia has been ruled by the Ministry of the Interior for the past few months.

Elections do not necessarily help the stalemate. Several parties are needed to form a government, because even the poll favorite Smer is nowhere near the majority position.

According to Reuters, Smer’s support is around 20 percent. The Slovak Progressive Party is the second most popular with about 15 percent support.

The composition of the future government therefore also depends on the small parties, of which there are quite a few in Slovakia. Some of the minor parties are far-right and pro-Russia – and possible government partners of Fico’s Smer party.

in Slovakia there has already been a fierce information war before the current election battle, in which Russia has not spared its contributions.

Last year Slovak media Denník N made fun of the very act of the Russian military attaché, when he offered a Slovakian journalist money for promoting the Russian cause. The military attache was expelled.

In any case, Russia has obviously managed to confuse the atmosphere in Slovakia well, or else Slovakia has developed in a direction favorable to Russia, regardless of Putin’s propaganda.

in Bratislava a think tank with its headquarters Globsec published in May the reportwhich surveyed the attitude of Central and Eastern European countries to the war in Ukraine.

Slovaks were the most pro-Russian of the country. Only 40 percent of respondents considered the war to be Russia’s fault, 34 percent the West’s fault, and 17 percent Ukraine’s fault.

“Russia is jubilant,” said the former foreign minister of Slovakia Rastislav Káčer for an American The New York Times for the magazine. Káčer is a staunch supporter of Ukraine.

“Slovakia is an unparalleled success story for its propaganda,” Káčer continued. “[Venäjä] has worked hard, with great success, to exploit my country and make it a wedge to divide Europe.”

Fico, 58, has been prime minister twice: in 2006–2010 and 2012–2018. Populist voices have not been strangers to him in the past, but now the speeches seem to have hardened into Orbán’s model.

According to Fico, the culprits can be found in the direction of Brussels. The EU is a standard enemy, but Fico has also accused NATO of interfering in the election campaign in Slovakia.

The accusations are interesting to the extent that Slovakia is a member country of both the EU and NATO. Slovakia is therefore also an ally of Finland.

RussianSlovakia has a greater importance than its size in the alliance against A lot of humanitarian and presumably also military aid goes to Ukraine through Slovakia.

That is why the parliamentary elections in Slovakia are important from a European point of view.