The Prime Minister of Slovakia, the populist Robert Fico, has urged Washington to cancel all current taxes on vehicles marketed between the United States and the European Union to avoid a tariff war between them.

Fico, founder and leader of the Smer Party, which is defined as a social democrat, but that has been excluded from the group of social democrats in the European Parliament after agreing an alliance with ultra -nationalists and for its populist and proruse drift, this has proposed in the conference in the conference Conservative Political Action (CPAC, in English), the main ultra -rightist forum in the world, which is celebrated on the outskirts of Washington.

“Let’s solve our differences as friends and avoid the payment of rates and measures and countermeasures “, He has planted the Slovak Prime Minister in the aforementioned forum, as shown in a video he has published on social networks.

“I know you want equality, reciprocity and high quality work. Also. Then let’s talk. Let’s work on it, “added the Central European leader after the eve address the same theme with the magnate Elon Musk, which is part of the economic cabinet of President Donald Trump.

“One of the alternatives is that tariffs are similar to cars And that these tariffs are zero, “according to Fico, who believes that Donald Trump could accept that in this way the level of the rates imposed on the importation of vehicles between the United States and Europe is equal.

“(Trump) wants to boost the idea that tariffs are equal, so that no country or region is favored,” said the Slovak leader.

Currently, the European Union imposes 10 % tariff .

Slovakia is one of the world’s main producers in the world, With a per capita production that in 2022 reached the figure of 184 cars per 1,000 inhabitants, in a sector that represents 13 % of GDP.