Slovakia | Prime Minister Eduard Heger resigns

Slovak prime minister Eduard Heger has submitted his resignation to the country’s president For Zuzana Čaputová, reports, among others, the news agency Reuters. Čaputová is scheduled to appoint a new prime minister on Sunday.

According to what Hegerin said, he decided to resign because so many ministers in his government have resigned that he no longer considers his government strong enough.

Earlier this week, Slovakia’s foreign minister Rastislav Káčer and Minister of Agriculture Samuel Vlčan broke up. Prime Minister Heger admitted on Wednesday that Slovakia is in “chaos”, according to a Slovak English-language newspaper The Slovak Spectator.

Heger’s the government already functioned as an executive ministry. The ruling coalition had been struggling with support since last September. At that time, the libertarian party Freedom and Solidarity (Sas) left the government, because the party felt that the government was not helping the citizens sufficiently with rising energy costs.

In Slovakia, parliamentary elections will be held ahead of schedule already in September by the decision of the parliament.