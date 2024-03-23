Saturday, March 23, 2024
Slovakia | Preliminary results: Pellegrini and Korčok meet in the decisive round of the presidential election

March 23, 2024
in World Europe
Pellegrini is closer to the current prime minister. The opposition supports Korčok.

in Slovakia the preliminary results show that in the decisive round of the presidential election in April, as expected, the Speaker of the Parliament Peter Pellegrini and former foreign minister Ivan Korčok.

The first information after the polling stations closed said that Pellegrini would have received the most votes in the election. However, the situation changed as the vote counting progressed. Politico magazine and Reuters reported that Korčok received 42 percent of the vote and Pellegrini 37 percent.

Former Prime Minister Pellegrini is closer to the current Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, which opposes military support for Ukraine. Korčok, who campaigned as an independent and supports helping Ukraine, is supported by the opposition parties.

