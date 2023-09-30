Polls are open in Slovakia for parliamentary elections. The vote is considered fundamental for the direction of the country’s foreign policy and for support for Ukraine in the coming years. The vote involves 5.4 million inhabitants. The polls are scheduled to close at 8pm.

The elections are looming as a ballot on foreign policy, between the reconfirmation of the pro-Western orientation and the rapprochement with Russia, in the polarizing context of the war in Ukraine. Two diametrically opposed currents are facing each other and, according to last-minute polls, we can expect a close head-to-head between the populist Smer-SD party of former prime minister Robert Fico, which supports policies more favorable to Moscow, and the progressive liberal Slovakia of Michal Simecka, vice-president of the European Parliament who wants to deepen cooperation with the EU. Both political forces should obtain around 20% of the vote. Polling stations will close at 10pm, with exit polls expected soon after and final results expected on Sunday morning. Slovak President Zuzana Caputova will then task the head of the winning party with forming the next government.

The stakes are so high that Slovakia, a member state of the European Union and NATO, 5.4 million inhabitants, was overwhelmed by disinformation during the election campaign, with studies showing that half the nation believes in fake news. news in circulation. Along the main streets and highways of the capital Bratislava, Smer-SD billboards promise “stability, order and well-being”, while progressive Slovakia guarantees “a dignified future”. The left-wing candidate, former Prime Minister Fico, tried to woo voters with a promise to suspend military aid to Ukraine, which has been fighting a Russian invasion since February 2022. Slovakia has provided significant military and humanitarian aid to Kiev, but during his election campaign Fico opted for friendly ties with Moscow and, according to analysts, if he became prime minister he would actually change the country’s foreign policy.

On the other hand, Simecka’s liberals confirmed that they will continue to “work to deepen European cooperation” and support Ukraine. All the polls give the Hlas-SD party, led by former prime minister Peter Pellegrini, in third place, effectively an offshoot of Smer after Fico left the position of head of government in 2018, following the murders of the investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and of his girlfriend. Murders that sparked important anti-government demonstrations due to Kuciak’s uncomfortable revelations, contained in his last posthumous article, regarding links between the Smer-SD and the Italian mafia. The OLaNO movement of former Prime Minister Igor Matovic, winner of the last elections in 2020 with an anti-corruption programme, could also enter parliament. Matovic’s movement has formed a solid-looking, but in reality shaky, coalition with the right-wing We Are Family party, the liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and the centrist For the People, all of whom are likely to be reconfirmed. The OLaNO leader had to resign in March 2021 following criticism over his handling of the pandemic, including the decision to purchase Russian vaccines snubbed by most countries. His successor, Eduard Heger, former Finance Minister in Matovic’s cabinet, lasted only 20 months before having to hand over power to a provisional government, after losing a vote of no confidence. Based on the latest polls released yesterday, two other groups, the Republic and the Slovak National Party, will also enter parliament.

At the moment neither of the two big favorites will be able to form a government on their own, so both Smer-SD and Progressive Slovakia will have to rely on coalition partners. Former prime minister Pellegrini has already made it clear that he feels closer to Fico than to the Liberals, but the latter aims to obtain the support of the Republic and the Slovak National Party as well. The liberal Simecka should instead turn to his closest centrist and right-wing allies.